MV Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,792 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $76,245,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,124,214.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 183,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $27,621,756.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,872,599.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,965,000 shares of company stock worth $1,311,930,995 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.72.

WMT stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.70. 164,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,380,860. The company has a market cap of $392.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.