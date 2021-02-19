MV Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.61.

NASDAQ MU traded up $1.85 on Friday, hitting $90.39. 447,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,486,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.48. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $89.22. The firm has a market cap of $101.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $707,595.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,731,485.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 12,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $808,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,666,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,566 shares of company stock worth $9,485,357 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

