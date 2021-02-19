MV Capital Management Inc. Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Terry L. Blaker raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 8,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 37,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $337.53. 9,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,012,247. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $438.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $94.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $367.01.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LMT. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.15.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

