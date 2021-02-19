MV Capital Management Inc. Has $34.30 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 299.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 537,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 402,931 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 6.5% of MV Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. MV Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $34,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.9% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.61. The stock had a trading volume of 40,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,426. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.55. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $35.21 and a 12 month high of $67.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

