MV Capital Management Inc. Purchases 719 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,294,000. Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush cut The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

NYSE HD traded down $1.16 on Friday, reaching $281.89. The company had a trading volume of 69,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,613,833. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $274.37 and its 200 day moving average is $275.52. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

