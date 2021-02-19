MV Capital Management Inc. Purchases 913 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 913 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EL traded down $1.16 on Friday, hitting $286.80. 6,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,493,764. The company has a market capitalization of $104.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $260.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.85. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $297.55.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

Several brokerages have commented on EL. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.18.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

