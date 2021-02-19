MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.60 EPS

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 17.16%.

Shares of MVB Financial stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.34. 613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,716. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. MVB Financial has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $25.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average of $20.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. MVB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, real estate construction loans, and consumer loans.

