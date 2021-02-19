Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:MYGN traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,458. Myriad Genetics has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.54 and a 200-day moving average of $17.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

In other news, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total transaction of $2,376,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 321,020 shares in the company, valued at $9,537,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Parkinson sold 11,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $295,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Myriad Genetics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.