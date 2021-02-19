Myriad (XMY) 24-Hour Volume Hits $155,184.00

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 19th. Myriad has a total market capitalization of $14.61 million and $155,184.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Myriad coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Myriad has traded up 74.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 40.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000125 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Myriad Profile

Myriad (XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,768,921,750 coins. The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Myriad Coin Trading

Myriad can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.