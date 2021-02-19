MyWish (WISH) Price Hits $0.37 on Top Exchanges

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded down 26% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. MyWish has a total market cap of $3.53 million and approximately $18,128.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MyWish has traded 29.5% lower against the US dollar. One MyWish token can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000703 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MyWish Profile

MyWish (WISH) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 tokens. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MyWish is mywish.io

Buying and Selling MyWish

MyWish can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

