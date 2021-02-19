NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.32

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.32 and traded as high as $25.90. NACCO Industries shares last traded at $25.81, with a volume of 10,184 shares traded.
The stock has a market cap of $181.86 million, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
In other news, insider Victoire G. Rankin sold 21,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $332,904.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 38.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC)
NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates surface coal mines contracts to power generation companies and activated carbon producers. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. It also provides value-added contract mining and other services to aggregates, lithium, and other minerals producers; and contract mining services for independently owned mines and quarries.
