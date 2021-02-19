NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.32

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.32 and traded as high as $25.90. NACCO Industries shares last traded at $25.81, with a volume of 10,184 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $181.86 million, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other news, insider Victoire G. Rankin sold 21,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $332,904.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 38.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 12,514 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in NACCO Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 268,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 386.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. 34.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC)

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates surface coal mines contracts to power generation companies and activated carbon producers. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. It also provides value-added contract mining and other services to aggregates, lithium, and other minerals producers; and contract mining services for independently owned mines and quarries.

