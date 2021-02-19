Naka Bodhi Token Reaches Market Cap of $2.54 Million (NBOT)

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Naka Bodhi Token has a market capitalization of $2.54 million and approximately $55,202.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Naka Bodhi Token has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar. One Naka Bodhi Token token can currently be bought for $0.0363 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 70.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.64 or 0.00598676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00061836 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.58 or 0.00086413 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00071326 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 49.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00034665 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.00 or 0.00076271 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.25 or 0.00401829 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Token Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Naka Bodhi Token’s official website is www.nakachain.org . Naka Bodhi Token’s official message board is medium.com/@nakachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Buying and Selling Naka Bodhi Token

Naka Bodhi Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naka Bodhi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Naka Bodhi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

