Namecoin (NMC) Market Cap Achieves $28.41 Million

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $28.41 million and approximately $172,532.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Namecoin has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.93 or 0.00003522 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,745.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $718.03 or 0.01311565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.79 or 0.00441664 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00032272 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000907 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000049 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000271 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

Namecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

