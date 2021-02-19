NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) traded up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $83.01 and last traded at $82.42. 611,418 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 633,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.71.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on NanoString Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NanoString Technologies from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NanoString Technologies from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a current ratio of 8.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.85. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.20 and a beta of 1.77.

In other news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total value of $1,808,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,064,897.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP J. Chad Brown sold 8,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $519,908.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,135 shares of company stock worth $3,314,536 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSTG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,450,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,670,000 after buying an additional 845,805 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,807,000 after buying an additional 443,800 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 70.0% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 850,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,995,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 9.7% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,822,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,848,000 after buying an additional 337,295 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 6,163.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 198,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 194,839 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

