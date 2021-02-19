Natera (NTRA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Natera to post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA traded up $4.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.27. 4,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,121. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.47 and a beta of 1.66. Natera has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $127.19.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTRA. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Natera from $92.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Natera has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 3,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $415,180.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,934.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total transaction of $92,219.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 575,392 shares in the company, valued at $53,275,545.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,178 shares of company stock worth $14,878,940. Corporate insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

