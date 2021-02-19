National Bank Financial Boosts Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Price Target to C$3.75

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 48.81% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Tudor Pickering raised Advantage Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt raised Advantage Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.11.

Shares of AAV traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$2.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,886. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of C$0.98 and a 1-year high of C$2.84. The stock has a market cap of C$474.04 million and a P/E ratio of -1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.01.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

