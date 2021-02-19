National Bank Financial Boosts Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$38.00

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$31.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.21% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering restated a “sell” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a C$22.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$27.55.
TSE IMO traded up C$0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$26.35. 521,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,564. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$25.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.97. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12-month low of C$10.27 and a 12-month high of C$32.39. The company has a market cap of C$19.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45.
About Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.