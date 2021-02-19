National Bank Financial Boosts Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$38.00

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$31.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering restated a “sell” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a C$22.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$27.55.

TSE IMO traded up C$0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$26.35. 521,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,564. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$25.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.97. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12-month low of C$10.27 and a 12-month high of C$32.39. The company has a market cap of C$19.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 1.9900001 earnings per share for the current year.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

