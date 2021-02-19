National Bank Financial Increases ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) (TSE:ARX) Price Target to C$13.00

ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) (TSE:ARX) had its price objective boosted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$13.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 65.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price target on shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$7.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.29.

Shares of TSE ARX traded down C$0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$7.86. 3,060,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,425,024. ARC Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$2.42 and a 52 week high of C$8.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.92, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of C$2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11.

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

