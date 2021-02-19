National Bank Financial Increases Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Price Target to C$4.50

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.14% from the company’s previous close.

HWX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Headwater Exploration in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Headwater Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Haywood Securities upped their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Headwater Exploration presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.40.

Get Headwater Exploration alerts:

Shares of TSE HWX traded up C$0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting C$3.38. 37,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,604. Headwater Exploration has a 1 year low of C$0.85 and a 1 year high of C$3.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$659.25 million and a P/E ratio of -42.38. The company has a quick ratio of 102.54, a current ratio of 103.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In other news, Director Phillip R. Knoll sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.90, for a total value of C$40,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 323,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$938,492.20.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. Its principal properties include the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in the Elgin sub-basin in New Brunswick.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.