National Bank Financial Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF)

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PRMRF. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Paramount Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from $8.75 to $11.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRMRF traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.47. 4,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,467. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 3.85. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $8.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

