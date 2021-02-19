National Bank Financial Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF)

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by analysts at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Crew Energy from $0.60 to $0.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Crew Energy from $0.50 to $0.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James raised Crew Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Crew Energy from $0.65 to $1.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Crew Energy from $0.65 to $0.90 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.68.

Shares of OTCMKTS CWEGF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.79. 104,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,970. Crew Energy has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.39.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

