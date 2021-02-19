National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Sets New 1-Year High at $60.30

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $60.30 and last traded at $59.53, with a volume of 2898 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.65.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTIOF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from $88.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upgraded National Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded National Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.06.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NTIOF)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.