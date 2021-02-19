National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,536 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $18,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in National Grid by 330.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 108,648 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid in the third quarter worth approximately $4,841,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,155,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in National Grid by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 115,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 39,929 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in National Grid by 30.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 34,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $59.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $44.29 and a 12-month high of $69.08. The company has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NGG. Morgan Stanley upgraded National Grid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

