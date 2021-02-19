National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,551 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,925 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of National Instruments worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in National Instruments by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,046,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,747,000 after acquiring an additional 47,186 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in National Instruments by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,851,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,316,000 after acquiring an additional 148,492 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in National Instruments by 1,127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,378 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in National Instruments by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,582,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,482,000 after acquiring an additional 9,342 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in National Instruments by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,140,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,711,000 after acquiring an additional 206,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jason Elliot Green sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $47,256.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,441.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $45.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.45 and a 200 day moving average of $38.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.38. National Instruments Co. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $47.40.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $367.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.59 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.35%. National Instruments’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. National Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 82.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.43.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

