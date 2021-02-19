National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. cut its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 805,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,696 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.46% of National Retail Properties worth $32,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NNN. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $5,054,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 79,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 6,206 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 6,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $41.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $58.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 0.74.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

In other National Retail Properties news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $39,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,048. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $1,266,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,699,626. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on NNN. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

