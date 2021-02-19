Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LSST) Stock Price Down 0%

Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LSST) traded down 0% on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.64 and last traded at $25.64. 1,708 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 7,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.65.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,335,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF by 213.1% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 76,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 51,895 shares during the period.

