NatWest Group plc Sells 4,870 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

NatWest Group plc reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,870 shares during the period. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 32,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Surevest LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 24,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $165.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $436.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

