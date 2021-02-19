Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Trading 6.7% Higher

Shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.73 and last traded at $2.70. 700,225 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 440,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.56 million, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.94.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages.
