NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $100.22 Million

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.27 billion and approximately $100.22 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $4.34 or 0.00008233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 56.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.50 or 0.00561920 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00063124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00091568 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00075479 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00081723 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 62.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00036208 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.22 or 0.00436316 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 291,308,860 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org . The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

NEAR Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

