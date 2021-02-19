Needham & Company LLC Raises Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $130.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.08.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $8.81 on Friday, reaching $122.24. 481,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,853,917. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.90 and its 200-day moving average is $77.13. Applied Materials has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $121.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $112.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

