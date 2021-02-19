Neo Lithium Corp. (NLC.V) (CVE:NLC) Given New C$6.00 Price Target at Cormark

Neo Lithium Corp. (NLC.V) (CVE:NLC) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Cormark from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 82.93% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Neo Lithium Corp. (NLC.V) from C$3.40 to C$4.20 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Neo Lithium Corp. (NLC.V) alerts:

Neo Lithium Corp. (NLC.V) stock traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$3.28. 107,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,710. The stock has a market capitalization of C$418.92 million and a PE ratio of -149.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 20.76 and a quick ratio of 20.70. Neo Lithium Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.38 and a 12-month high of C$3.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.48.

Neo Lithium Corp. (NLC.V) (CVE:NLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 27th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Neo Lithium Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Neo Lithium Corp. (NLC.V)

Neo Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. The company holds interests in the Tres Quebradas project located in the southern end of the lithium triangle in the Puna Plateau in northern Argentina. Neo Lithium Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Lithium Corp. (NLC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Lithium Corp. (NLC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.