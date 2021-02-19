NEST Protocol Price Down 24.1% Over Last 7 Days (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. NEST Protocol has a market cap of $93.78 million and $16.25 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded down 24.1% against the dollar. One NEST Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0536 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NEST Protocol alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 61.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.83 or 0.00560411 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00063896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.66 or 0.00087161 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00068487 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.20 or 0.00082761 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 37.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00031931 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $225.37 or 0.00403732 BTC.

About NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,982,920,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,748,764,436 tokens. NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEST Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEST Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEST Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEST Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.