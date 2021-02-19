Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) Shares Down 13.9%

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) fell 13.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.53 and last traded at $14.74. 1,136,957 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 902,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.11.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $16.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 million. Net Element had a negative return on equity of 186.39% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. Equities analysts expect that Net Element, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Net Element by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Net Element by 439.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 61,063 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Net Element in the 4th quarter valued at about $764,000. Institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

About Net Element

Net Element, Inc operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company in North America, Russia, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions and International Transaction Solutions. The company offers a range of payment acceptance and transaction processing services that enable merchants of various sizes to accept and process approximately 100 payment options, including credit, debit, prepaid, and alternative payments; and value-added services and technologies, such as integrated payment technologies, point-of-sale solutions (POS), fraud management solutions, information solutions, and analytical tools.

