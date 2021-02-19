Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) Shares Down 13.9%

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) fell 13.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.53 and last traded at $14.74. 1,136,957 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 902,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.11.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.
Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $16.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 million. Net Element had a negative return on equity of 186.39% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. Equities analysts expect that Net Element, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.
About Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE)
Net Element, Inc operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company in North America, Russia, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions and International Transaction Solutions. The company offers a range of payment acceptance and transaction processing services that enable merchants of various sizes to accept and process approximately 100 payment options, including credit, debit, prepaid, and alternative payments; and value-added services and technologies, such as integrated payment technologies, point-of-sale solutions (POS), fraud management solutions, information solutions, and analytical tools.
