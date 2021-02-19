NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock Position Lowered by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 838,316 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.38% of NetApp worth $55,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 838 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total transaction of $942,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.89 per share, with a total value of $958,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $68.07 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $34.66 and a one year high of $70.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.32. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on NetApp from $58.50 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Summit Insights upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NetApp from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.42.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

