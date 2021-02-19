NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Upgraded at Longbow Research

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) was upgraded by analysts at Longbow Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NetApp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.42.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $68.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. NetApp has a twelve month low of $34.66 and a twelve month high of $70.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.43.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. NetApp’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NetApp will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.89 per share, with a total value of $958,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total transaction of $942,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,227,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $448,374,000 after buying an additional 291,147 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,331,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $220,710,000 after buying an additional 800,706 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 515.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,286,760 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $151,475,000 after buying an additional 1,915,276 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $135,665,000. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 25,386.3% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,900,001 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $83,296,000 after buying an additional 1,892,546 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

