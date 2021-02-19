Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,003 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth $1,654,518,000. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth $1,024,473,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Netflix by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 806,043 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $435,852,000 after acquiring an additional 299,596 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 35.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,048,136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $524,099,000 after acquiring an additional 275,955 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Netflix by 371.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 284,628 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $142,323,000 after acquiring an additional 224,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 442,339 shares of company stock worth $233,359,064. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NFLX traded down $6.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $541.82. 70,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,747,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.97 billion, a PE ratio of 88.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $535.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $510.41. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $290.25 and a 52-week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.62.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

