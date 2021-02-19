NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Trading Up 5.2%

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) rose 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.20 and last traded at $4.63. Approximately 1,221,848 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the average daily volume of 498,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average of $2.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NeuroMetrix stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,841 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 14,245 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.92% of NeuroMetrix worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

