Neutrino System Base Token (NSBT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $53,506.00

Neutrino System Base Token (CURRENCY:NSBT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Neutrino System Base Token has a market cap of $255,020.38 and approximately $53,506.00 worth of Neutrino System Base Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino System Base Token token can now be bought for about $2.19 or 0.00016176 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Neutrino System Base Token has traded down 29.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 73.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.57 or 0.00600353 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00061701 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00085878 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00070080 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 46.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00034327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00075509 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $221.85 or 0.00398089 BTC.

Neutrino System Base Token Profile

Neutrino System Base Token’s launch date was March 3rd, 2020. Neutrino System Base Token’s total supply is 116,501 tokens. The official website for Neutrino System Base Token is neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino System Base Token is t.me/neutrino_protocol_news . Neutrino System Base Token’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto

Buying and Selling Neutrino System Base Token

Neutrino System Base Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

