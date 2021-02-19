Neutrino USD (USDN) Achieves Market Cap of $158.41 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 19th. During the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One Neutrino USD token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00001803 BTC on major exchanges. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $158.41 million and $3.01 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 56.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.46 or 0.00546731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00068040 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.57 or 0.00088139 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00068379 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.23 or 0.00083993 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00030704 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.03 or 0.00423266 BTC.

Neutrino USD Token Profile

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 156,256,883 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,256,333 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges.

