Nevada Sunrise Gold (CVE:NEV) Stock Price Up 8%

Nevada Sunrise Gold Co. (CVE:NEV)’s share price rose 8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 188,800 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 160,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a market cap of C$10.38 million and a P/E ratio of -15.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.17.

Nevada Sunrise Gold Company Profile (CVE:NEV)

Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Nevada, the United States. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and lithium minerals. The company's flagship project is the Kinsley Mountain property comprising 513 unpatented lode claims and 5 additional leased patents covering an area of 10,280 acres located in White Pine County.

