New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.77.

NFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on New Fortress Energy from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of New Fortress Energy stock opened at $49.27 on Friday. New Fortress Energy has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $65.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 1.72.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFE. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 652,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,727,000 after acquiring an additional 10,027 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,923,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy in the third quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy infrastructure company worldwide. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver integrated turnkey energy solutions that enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

