New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,496,793 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 309,288 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.22% of QUALCOMM worth $380,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,969,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,879,000 after acquiring an additional 10,683 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Fosun International Ltd lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 27,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Susquehanna raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.81.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $787,344.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,242,911.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.03. The stock had a trading volume of 463,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,306,736. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.57 and its 200-day moving average is $135.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $163.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.