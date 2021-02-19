New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,731,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 581,148 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 0.5% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.23% of Pfizer worth $468,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 28,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 16,056 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after acquiring an additional 15,071 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,040,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,341,000 after acquiring an additional 924,796 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 119,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 30,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.52. 451,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,149,090. The company has a market cap of $191.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.12 and its 200-day moving average is $37.17.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

