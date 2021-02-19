New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 973,300 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 37,034 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.22% of Costco Wholesale worth $366,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 10,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.0% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total value of $3,303,997.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.08.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $355.55. The company had a trading volume of 42,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,603. The stock has a market cap of $157.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $271.28 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $361.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

