New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.11 Billion Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,566,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 92,950 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 1.2% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.17% of Tesla worth $1,105,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 190.3% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 23.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,259.2% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. Cfra cut Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.99.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $786.27. 476,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,329,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $754.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1,587.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $821.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $551.97. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.10 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.58, for a total transaction of $8,175,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,021,279.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total value of $3,405,224.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,763,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,073 shares of company stock worth $92,993,792. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

