New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $232.24 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 421,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 35,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.22% of ServiceNow worth $232,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,090,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,856,615,000 after buying an additional 64,730 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,378,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,763,000 after buying an additional 21,588 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,876,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $909,944,000 after buying an additional 278,285 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $439,005,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 884,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,105,000 after buying an additional 99,216 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total transaction of $3,912,364.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,706.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.08, for a total transaction of $41,181.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,499 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,710.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,173 shares of company stock worth $46,969,078 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $576.72. The company had a trading volume of 19,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,452. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.93 and a twelve month high of $598.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $549.61 and a 200-day moving average of $508.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.12, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.86.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Featured Story: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.