New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $242.50 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,440,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 165,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.17% of United Parcel Service worth $242,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.91.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,881,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.20. The company has a market cap of $139.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.65%.

United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

