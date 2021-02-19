New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 50,721 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,834,977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,721 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.23% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $259,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.21.

Shares of AMD traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.24. 1,109,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,354,785. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.13 and a 200-day moving average of $86.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The stock has a market cap of $108.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.78, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,347,256.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $195,352.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,538.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 235,606 shares of company stock valued at $21,542,633. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

