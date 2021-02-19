New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,083,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,023,227 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.38% of The Charles Schwab worth $375,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $1,805,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7.1% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 17.9% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 196.1% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 9.9% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 30,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.92.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.51. 152,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,399,513. The firm has a market cap of $115.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.13. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 13,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $668,245.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 3,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $196,634.88. Insiders have sold a total of 1,577,302 shares of company stock worth $87,749,850 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

