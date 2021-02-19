New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,417,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 109,975 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 0.6% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.21% of PayPal worth $566,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total transaction of $2,677,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,468,359.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,189 shares of company stock valued at $16,453,133 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, December 11th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.68.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $2.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $288.07. 245,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,385,493. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $253.18 and its 200 day moving average is $214.50. The stock has a market cap of $337.38 billion, a PE ratio of 109.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

